RVW Wealth LLC Has $10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

JPME traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

