RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 14,862 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,100. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.