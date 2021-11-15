RVW Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

