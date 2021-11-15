Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

RYAN opened at $40.36 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $453,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $10,947,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $47,433,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.