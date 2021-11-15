Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE RYAN opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,699,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,433,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

