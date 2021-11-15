Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,272.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,272 ($16.62) and last traded at GBX 1,263 ($16.50), with a volume of 60128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,140.93.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

