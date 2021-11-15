Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $196.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.13. 126,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.54 and a 200-day moving average of $182.92.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 51.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 161,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,958 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

