SaTT (SATT) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaTT has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $164,433.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

