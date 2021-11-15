Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 474 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $231.14 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.97 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

