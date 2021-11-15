Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 534 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $200.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.64. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.