Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $186.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.12.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

