Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE:GM opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.