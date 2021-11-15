Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 479,897 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $35.70 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

