Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 6,394 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of eGain worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in eGain by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.42 on Monday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $358.45 million, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

