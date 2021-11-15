SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $343.77 on Monday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.27.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,297 shares of company stock worth $75,706,273 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.