Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 226,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $719.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

