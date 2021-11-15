Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

