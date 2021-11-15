Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NTAP opened at $89.79 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.