Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.