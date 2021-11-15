Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $70.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.