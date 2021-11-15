Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $28,958,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $28,142,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 98.8% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 987,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,718,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 1,776.4% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 844,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 799,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAAC stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

