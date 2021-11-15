Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 584.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 399,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

OCGN stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

