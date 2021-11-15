Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

