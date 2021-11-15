Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $164.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

