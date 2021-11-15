SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

