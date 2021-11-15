Scotiabank Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$66.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.80.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$68.13 on Friday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.23.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

