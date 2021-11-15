Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

KPLUY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.03.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

