Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

G24 opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.25.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

