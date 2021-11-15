Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 300,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.