Secure Pad (SEPA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118.00

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00007138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secure Pad has a market cap of $615,796.26 and $118.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00070753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00094767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,064.36 or 1.00211560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.07 or 0.07089210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Secure Pad

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,946 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Buying and Selling Secure Pad

