SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLS opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 297.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.