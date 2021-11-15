Semux Market Cap Hits $24,935.61 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 69.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Semux has a total market cap of $24,935.61 and approximately $8.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00076986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009067 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007688 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005335 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

