SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of SFL opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SFL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

