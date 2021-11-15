SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €8.02 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €8.02 ($9.44) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

ETR SGL traded down €0.19 ($0.22) on Monday, hitting €9.18 ($10.80). 512,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €3.19 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of €10.88 ($12.80). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -12.37.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.