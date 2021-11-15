Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEII traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 232,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,777. Sharing Economy International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.