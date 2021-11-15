Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Truist began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

