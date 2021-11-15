Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,635.56.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,669.52 on Monday. Shopify has a one year low of $880.00 and a one year high of $1,674.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,449.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,410.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

