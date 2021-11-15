Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Decreases By 94.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMXEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.45. 32,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.