Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Declines By 94.1%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

NASDAQ ANZU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 6,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

