Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declines By 87.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MHN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,564. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

