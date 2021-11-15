Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declines By 87.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MHN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,564. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.