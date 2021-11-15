Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Decreases By 84.9%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the October 14th total of 159,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCLE. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

