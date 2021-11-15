Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Rises By 1,960.0%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,960.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.63. 1,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 99.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

