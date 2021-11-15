Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Decreases By 83.7%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FMHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

