Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 91.6%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the October 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPNFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 301,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,686. ImagineAR has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.