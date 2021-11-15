Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 97.3%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IVDA remained flat at $$0.99 during trading on Monday. 65,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,023. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
About Iveda Solutions
