Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 97.3%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVDA remained flat at $$0.99 during trading on Monday. 65,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,023. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.