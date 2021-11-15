Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Expands By 576.0%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 576.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPNYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

NPNYY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.