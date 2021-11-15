Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Rises By 6,875.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 6,875.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NICH stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,754. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About Nitches
