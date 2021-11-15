Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Rises By 6,875.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 6,875.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NICH stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,754. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

