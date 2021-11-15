Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Increases By 3,600.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NXC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

