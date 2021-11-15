Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Declines By 90.8%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the October 14th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 47,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,359. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

