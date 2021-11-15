Short Interest in Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Grows By 1,131.5%

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 1,131.5% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,888,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUGE stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 47,603,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,596,000. Puget Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

