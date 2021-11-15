Short Interest in Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Grows By 1,131.5%

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 1,131.5% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,888,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUGE stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 47,603,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,596,000. Puget Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Puget Technologies Company Profile
